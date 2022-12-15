Community members will express their concerns with how leadership is dealing with water issues in the state-with a focus on Red Hill

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Thursday afternoon the community will let their voices be heard and express their concerns with how leaders are caring for water and the community.
The University of Hawaii at Manoa is hosting a summit with a focus on water sovereignty and justice.
UH researchers, aloha aina leaders, community partners, and members of the board of water supply will be speaking.
They are hoping to highlight the need for courageous leadership to solve the current water problem- the main problem right now being red hill.
Speakers will share why it is crucial for red hill to be shut down to protect the community.
They claim the navy isn’t being truthful or transparent and are demanding answers as to why they’re not taking more action to help those suffering from the contaminated water.
Speakers also plan to address advancing the protection of land and water through policy, law, and advancing local policy issues to add to more protection.
Professor at UH, Kamanamaikalani Beamer, says the goal of the meeting is to spark a reaction and encourage leaders to take action.
"We can't divert streams from another state so it's important for all hands on deck and for us to ask for that courageous leadership from those who hold any leadership positions across Hawaii to shut down Red Hill once and for all and quickly" shares Beamer.