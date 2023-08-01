Community calling for stricter regulations on e-foils to protect swimmers

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV4)-- A Maui County Council Committee will meet on the use of "thrill craft", specifically electric surfboards.
Right now, electric surfboards, or e-foils are not considered "thrill crafts"
Thrill crafts refer to any personal motorized vessel including jet skis, wave runners and mini speed boats.
A resolution introduced by Councilmember, Tamara Paltin, and related legislation is making its way through the council to change that. It comes after waves of reports of injuries that stem from "hydrofoiling" or, "e-foils." Paltin says e-foils should be regulated and the state should monitor where people are riding them. She says they need to be far away from the shore line to protect other people in the water.
People in the community have complained about e-foils and say they are endangering other swimmers.
"They'll encounter four or five tourists on these e-foil boards and they're coming in close contact and have hit several swimmers, having this as a commercial activity where we're renting these dangerous boards to inexperienced tourists and having they zoom around 30 mph submerged mast can cause severe injuries" shares community activist, Kai Nishiki.
On Tuesday, the ethics and transparency committee will hear public testimony at 1:30 in the council chamber in the Kalana -O - Maui building. The community is welcome to come testify or submit written testimony online here.
