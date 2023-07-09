Community and county work to revitalize Puna

PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The County of Hawai’i continues to hold an open forum, focused on 'Revitalizing Puna.'
Over 5 years after the Kīlauea eruption, many residents told KITV4 they are still waiting for infrastructure repairs.
In the meantime, many applaud Hawaii county's 'Revitalizing Puna' effort.
At Saturday's event was live music, keiki activities and food - but most importantly it was an opportunity for those living in the Puna district to walk right up to those working for a county or state agency, and have a one-on-one conversation about recovery efforts.
“So it's a quarterly event," Revitalize Puna coordinator Zoe Callahan said. "It's every three to four months. We have a parks and rec out here talking about the Pohoiki Park - as well as DLNR from the state to talk about the Pohoiki boat ramp restoration."
Since the 2018 eruption, infrastructure repairs, such as the dredging project of Pohoiki boat ramp which became blocked by a newly formed black sand beach, have been highly anticipated. A recent setback in funding reduced the $60 million effort to $5.4 million.
“We're still moving forward with dredging based on the $5.4 million that we do have from the legislature,” DLNR engineer Finn McCall said. "The main focus is to dredge basically a wide channel that leads up to the boat ramp- just to provide ocean access again for the fishermen and the community."
Skyrocketing home insurance rates are another big issue in Puna with major insurer Universal Properties pulling out of the state. Some residents have received new annual quotes for over $6,000.
Hawaii Property Insurance Association is now the sole insurer for Lava Zones 1 and 2.
"Other people have gotten quotes that are anywhere between three to four times what they're currently paying," lower Puna resident Eileen O'Hara said. "And when HBIA was originally created, it was supposed to be a public-private partnership. The legislature put a cap on the percentage above the standard rates that they could charge, and somehow that disappeared."
Then there's the effort to build a hospital in Puna.
“Everything's in Hilo. If you have a stroke and you're in Seaview, it's an hour and 40 minutes to the hospital. And you could end up paralyzed,” Puna Community Medical Center Foundation President Steve Sparks said.
The county has asserted its intent to work closely with community on several fronts.
"We need our water back. We need our subdivisions improved so that our people can come back and start rebuilding," Men of Pa'a Founder Iopa Maunakea said.
"Also roads. It's been five years we're waiting for FEMA to give their EA. As soon as we can do that, we can start building back," Mayor Mitch Roth said on the need for the federal environmental assessment and funding.
Maunakea says it's all about addressing the shortcomings, but also staying prepared.
"We're kind of like thinking about when is the next disaster? What kind of disaster is going to happen? Are we prepared for this disaster?," Maunakea wondered. "So the County of Hawaii, I see them, they're doing their best to offer these spaces for us to thrive in."