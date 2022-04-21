Committee Finds Rep. Sharon Har Did Not Abuse Office

HONOLULU--A House Special Committee wrapped up its investigation into state Rep. Sharon Har. They found that the Representative did not abuse her official position during a DUI arrest in 2021.
Representatives noted that Har never boasted on tape. "Do you know who I am?" as rumored.
Har herself said that the allegation was spread by local media.
Colleagues determined Representative Har did not violate the Legislative code of conduct in regards to misuse of "prestige of public office." But other House members asked why Har told officers she did not take medication, but later told the House otherwise.
"The representative denied that she had taken any prescription medication. So for me that raises if she was not truthful with the officers why not? and if she was not truthful with us, why not?," asked Representative Amy Perusso.
Perusso and others also discussed Legislative code of conduct rule 61.1 requiring representatives to act "in a manner that promotes public confidence."
Representative Scot Matayoshi took issue with "the fact that she had a persistent long term cough and she had it week prior to this incident but she decided to go into an indoor establishment to eat and drink," he said, noting that the incident occurred in January 2021 mid-pandemic.
The committee decided not to censure Har or require further apology.
"Rep Har did comply with the officers. She was polite. And very apologetic the entire time," Rep. Lauren Matsumoto said.
The special committee agreed Har will be required to inform the House in writing about the process of reclaiming her driver's license, which was suspended for two years for the refusal to take a field sobriety test.
Har was detained after driving the wrong way on Berentania.
Committee Chair Della Au Belatti also noted, "This matter is going to have to be considered by the whole body and voted upon. So this is not over."