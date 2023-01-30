Collision closes Kalakaua Avenue at Kanunu Street Jan 30, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police shut down the Waikiki bound lanes of Kalakaua Avenue at Kanunu Street on Monday night, after a vehicle crashed into a pole.Drivers are asked to avoid the area.Honolulu firefighters, police, and emergency services responded to the incident just after 9:30 p.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No word on any injuries and an investigation is underway. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 What to know about getting updated Covid-19 booster, flu shot at the same time Updated Sep 14, 2022 Crime & Courts Police have identified the 5 people killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting Updated Nov 21, 2022 Crime & Courts Bomb threat call forces evacuation at McKinley High School, shuts down S. King Street | UPDATE Updated Dec 12, 2022 Top Stories 42-year-old David Harville arrested for promoting dangerous drugs Updated Nov 15, 2021 Local North Korea launches 9th missile test of the year Mar 4, 2022 Local Richard Bissen to become next Maui County mayor Updated Dec 29, 2022 Recommended for you