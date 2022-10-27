Coaches and parents call for major upkeep at Wahiawa District Park

WAHIAWA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Parents are concerned that Wahiawa District Park isn't safe for the hundreds of children and teens that practice sports there. Many told KITV4 the park is not well maintained and attracts several homeless people.
Parent Jadelin Chun, said half of the light towers do not work and families bring in personal light for the teams.
“There are a handful of issues here. The lights not working is one but the grass is so long, you could even hide in it. I thought it was a recent issue but it’s been going on for years,” said Chun.
Practice is held every day – and up to 200 children can be training in a single day. The homeless population nearby uses the park’s facilities which some believe pushes children to stop coming.
“We walk the children to the bathrooms, boys and girls. There are homeless people that do drugs and fall asleep in there,” said Chun.
Head coach Bryant Moniz said one of his main concerns is the cement cylinder blocks all over the field hidden under the grass. He fears one of his students may trip or face-plant onto one.
“The cement blocks were used to cover water sprinklers which were an issue before, but now the cement is. We are contacting the city and county to help,” said Moniz.
Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi, told KITV4 she is aware of the issues in the area and asks the community to be patient while they make improvements to the park.
Some residents said as of Wednesday night, none of the light towers are working. They believe the homeless living at Wahiawa District Park vandalized the nearby poles.
KITV4 also reached out to the City Department of Parks and Recreation – we are still waiting for a response.