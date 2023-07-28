Closing Arguments Heard In Murder Trial For Hailey Danduran

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING HIGH TIDE THIS WEEK...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around the daily peak tides.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and be aware of overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At Circuit Court on Friday Judge Rowena Somerville presided over closing arguments in the trial of Hailey Dandurand.
In the case for the State, prosecution portrayed the character of Dandurand as unreliable and untrustworthy.
"In her petition for an order of protection, she wrote very clearly on December 7th, 2017, (former boyfriend Stephen) Brown repeatedly punched her to the face at least five times with a bald fist full force. Now, you know why I referred the defendant to her own photograph taken at the Wawa police station on December 7th 2017. She was arrested at the town center Mililani and taken to the Wahiawa police station for processing on cross examination. She admitted that she was uninjured and was not taken to General Hospital for any medical."
The defense did not try to claim Dandurand wasn't involved, rather that she feared for own life from the already convicted Brown and was a reluctant participant who had no choice.
"With that state of mind. Self preservation. Comply, I live... Comply, I live," argued attorney Barry Sooalo, defens for Dandurand. "Minute by minute, hour by hour. Comply and live. Don't comply and die. That's what the choice of evils defense is that (Prosecuting Attorney) Bell talked to you about already. You're presented with two evils."
Making the case that not only was the testimony for Dandurand flimsy, Bell reminded the jury there was no one to corroborate her story.
"There is no reason for you to accept as true her version of events," Bell answered in rebuttal. "So to the extent that the defense would try to beat the drumbeat of uncontroverted evidence, meaning there's no contradiction. Keep in mind the only other people who could know what happened, one has passed away and the one has already been dealt with on another occasion."
The jury deliberated for about an hour Friday afternoon, and is set to reconvene at 9am Monday morning.