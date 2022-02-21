City's homeless outreach program expanding on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Jared Castro's been living on the streets off and on for more than 20 years -- most recently in Moiliili.
The Oahu native collects $8,000 a year delivering newspapers, but said the cheapest rent in the neighborhood is $1,000 a month.
"We're trying to get out of here, but we had a hard time finding a place," Castro said. "It gets kind of rough, frustrating but you just got to keep going."
The city's CORE program's trying to connect Castro with services to help reach that goal.
"We can try and find out why they're homeless. Find out the things that we can do and what kind of resources we can help them with or get them connected to," said Jolene Chun, an emergency medical technician on the Core team. "Some of them work. Some of them live off Social Security and everybody's situation is different. So if we kind of individualize all of our outreach resources, then we can help I feel like a little bit more people than just doing a general sweep."
The program started in Chinatown just four months ago and is heading to Moiliili, Waikiki, Kaimuki and soon Hawaii Kai.
The goal is to connect people to the social services they need -- including mental health and substance abuse programs -- instead of sending them to emergency rooms for care.
"The root of their problem that way we can start with the foundation and work from there and see what kind of things that we can disperse throughout the whole community, just to help everybody," Chun said.
According to the city, the CORE team connects dozens of homeless people with community health workers and social service providers to help them eventually get housed.
CORE reaches up to eight people a day and transports as many as four clients to medical clinics instead of more costly emergency rooms.
"They're making a difference every day but the problem is so big and we realize that," said Dr. James Ireland, director of Honolulu Emergency Services Department. "That it's not going to be an overnight fix, but we feel as the weeks and months go on throughout 2022, we will make huge strides in homelessness here in Hawaii."
CORE has more than a dozen outreach and emergency medical technicians on staff. City officials hope to have at least 50 workers by the end of the year as the program expands islandwide.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.