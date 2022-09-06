City struggling to weed out crime; calling on courts for stiffer consequences

As the city starts a new program to weed out crime in Waikiki, its existing efforts in Chinatown are having a hard time getting to the root of the problem.
More than a year since the start of Chinatown's latest "Weed and Seed" program, more than 300 people have been charged with felonies, misdemeanors and other crimes.
But many of them quickly return to the streets -- and back to no good.
"You've seen criminals that repeatedly do assault and drugs with 30 to 50 to 60 arrest records -- and they're on the streets," said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, head of the Chinatown Business & Community Association. "Why are they on the streets? Why aren't they in mandatory treatment programs? Get them off the streets."
The prosecuting attorney's supposed to work hand-in-hand with law enforcement and the judicial system to make sure habitual and violent criminals are either jailed or in treatment programs so they don't commit the same crimes.
"HPD arrests them, it gets them off the street that day or that night, but they typically spend the night in jail and then go to court and get released so we think that's a real missed opportunity," said Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm at a news conference in Waikiki.
And the major piece missing in the effort is the courts.
"There have been a lot of arrests in Chinatown. People are prosecuted. We have asked for a geographic restrictions repeatedly and have not been successful," he said.
In announcing today's start of the "Safe and Sound Waikiki" program -- city officials made a plea to the judiciary to help them reduce crime in the state's top tourist destination by granting geographic restrictions -- banning repeat offenders from returning to the areas where they commit crimes.
"The community is stepping up. We need the judges to step it up. I want them to hear this and the whole judiciary, they need to step it up," said Tommy Waters, chair of the Honolulu City Council. "No more of this credit for time served or you serve three hours and then you're let out to come back here. It's not going to work unless the judges participate."
City officials are hoping there will be an end to the revolving door that's become common in the justice system.
"By ordering them to stay out of Waikiki for six months to a year, that will definitely help reduce crime," Alm added. "It's the threat of it that will keep folks out."
The Honolulu prosecutor says he'll also be asking for stiffer consequences at sentencing.
