City struggling to weed out crime; calling on courts for stiffer consequences

As the city starts a new program to weed out crime in Waikiki, its existing efforts in Chinatown are having a hard time getting to the root of the problem.

More than a year since the start of Chinatown's latest "Weed and Seed" program, more than 300 people have been charged with felonies, misdemeanors and other crimes.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

