City starting new program aimed at reducing crime in Hawaii's top tourist destination

A recent murder's just part of a string of crimes in Waikiki, which include burglaries, shootings and even a sword attack on Kalakaua Avenue.
And residents are calling for a stop to the violence.
Kathryn Henski won't let her two grown children walk to the convenience store at night.
She lives just two blocks from Waikiki beach, where a rash of violent crimes has left many residents afraid in their own back yards.
"We live in fear. And when you cannot send a 25-year-old young woman down to the ABC store at about 7 'o clock at night because somebody might drag her off or hurt her, it's not he way as residents and even tourists should live," she said. "We are not in paradise."
Honolulu's Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm, Mayor Rick Blangiardi, and Police Chief Joe Logan will announce Tuesday the start of the "Safe and Sound Waikiki" program -- aiming to make it safer to live, work and visit Waikiki -- where residents say crime has gotten out of hand.
"I wouldn't even hesitate to say yes, it's out of control," Henski said.
Similar to the "Weed and Seed" program in Chinatown, the prosecuting attorney will work hand-in-hand with law enforcement and the judicial system to make sure habitual and violent criminals are taken off the streets.
"And the person would be prohibited from coming back to Waikiki and if they were to be seen in Waikiki by a police officer, that they could immediately be arrested again, and they can take him to jail," said Tommy Waters, chair of the Honolulu City Council. "So there's a little bit of meat to it."
City officials hope the program will put an end to the revolving door that's become common in the justice system.
"We've heard of incidences where people would be shoplifting, go to court, get sentenced to credit for time served, which in many instances amounted to a few hours, and then they're right back out right back in Waikiki shoplifting again, within hours of the arrest," he said. "And to me, that's just unacceptable."
The city's not just focusing on weeding out crime, but seeding -- the program will mentor at-risk youth and help previously incarcerated with job training and skills to avoid going back into a life of crime when they re-enter society.
"It's definitely about time. It's not just the homeless situation, which everybody is kind of aware of, but with the elevated crime it poses a risk to guys like me who are getting older and you know, just live here," said Waikiki resident Louis Erteschik. "Certainly in terms of tourism, I mean, that's kind of a no brainer right that if you come here as a tourist and you get robbed, that's not very good for business."
The city has set aside $250,000 for the first year of the "Safe and Sound Waikiki" program.
Residents hope the investment bears fruit and that one day soon they'll be be able to once again walk the streets safely and without fear.