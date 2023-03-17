 Skip to main content
City revving up for the start of the state's first rail system in July

Honolulu rail

Commuters clogging up Oahu roads will finally get a chance to jump on Honolulu's rail system revving up this July.

"After 50 years of talk and 15 or 12 years of construction, this is a big deal," said Roger Morton, director of the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

An error occurred