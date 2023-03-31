City prosecutor handles first gambling case under harsher penalties for illegal game room workers

HONOLULU (KITV-4) Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm hopes a recent gambling arrest will send a strong message to those breaking the law.
47-year-old Xing He was arrested on Waiawa Road in Pearl City last week and has been charged for allegedly working as a cashier in a game room. The case is the first one being prosecuted under a new law passed last year increasing the penalty for game room workers from a misdemeanor to a class c felony.
A misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in prison, though Alm pointed out many have been let off with a $50 fine.
A class c felony could lead to 5 years in prison.
Alm called the new law a "game changer" that could help deter people from working in a game room because most of these workers likely hold additional jobs.
"An employer might be okay with somebody picking up a misdemeanor, but somebody picking up a felony, that might be too much," Alm explained.
According to Alm, Honolulu police officers took He into custody after an undercover sting of an apparent game room.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment Thursday morning and was released on $15,000 bail.
Alm said the judge in the case will have to consider multiple factors, such as what would help deter gambling and promote public safety.
"Both of those things to us, would argue for a serious sentence, with time in jail or in prison," Alm added.
He's trial is set for May.
Running a game room, Alm added, is a class b felony with a maximum 10 year prison sentence.
"That's a harder case to prove," Alm admitted.
The effort to eradicate these establishments, Alm said, is a multi-pronged approach.
Over the past year, the prosecutor's office filed a nuisance abatement lawsuit against the owner of a McCully Street building suspected of housing a game room. The suit alleges the owner knew about the illegal activity.
If the prosecution succeeds, the building could be shut down for a year.
"Not only is it embarrassing to have this kind of charge brought but they could lose the rent and everything else for a building for up to a year," Alm said.
Honolulu City Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam echoed Alm's concern over the growing number of game rooms island-wide.
"We get calls almost every day about illegal game rooms in our community," Dos Santos-Tam said.
Dos Santos-Tam added he is drafting bills that target the illegal establishments.