 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City prosecutor handles first gambling case under harsher penalties for illegal game room workers

  • 0
Xing He

HONOLULU (KITV-4) Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm hopes a recent gambling arrest will send a strong message to those breaking the law. 

47-year-old Xing He was arrested on Waiawa Road in Pearl City last week and has been charged for allegedly working as a cashier in a game room. The case is the first one being prosecuted under a new law passed last year increasing the penalty for game room workers from a misdemeanor to a class c felony. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred