City proposes rules banning firearms in "sensitive places" as it prepares for the public carrying of guns

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi today announced proposed rules to protect residents as the city prepares for the public carrying of guns.
For Tom Tomimbang, that could be problematic. The retired police officer is the co-owner of 808 Gun Club, which leases space in Kakaako.
Under the draft rules -- property owners decide whether or not to allow firearms in private businesses and charitable organizations.
"A lot of the businesses have leases and they don't own the land, but what if the property owner decides, 'I don't want guns on my property,'" he said. "You know, if that would've happened here, we would be out of business."
The mayor's proposal bans firearms in places deemed sensitive such as schools, government buildings, parks, voting locations and on public transportation.
"With increasing crime I feel like we should have stricter rules, if possible, you know," said Honolulu resident Suzanne Luke. "People love Hawaii because we feel safe and we love to raise our children in this environment. And the fact that now they're going to have this open carry, you know, law in effect, it does scare me and I think it scares a lot of people in Hawaii."
Hawaii has one of the strictest gun laws in the country, prohibiting the carrying of firearms in public for almost 170 years. It also has among the lowest gun-violence rates in the nation.
"Just because let's say the County of Honolulu allows concealed carry, just because you can, doesn't mean you should," Tomimbang said. "Humans are humans. They might just act on their emotions, thinking that they carry a gun. You know, now they think their life is in danger. Hopefully the people who are issued permits have the right temperament."
The Honolulu Police Department has scheduled a hearing Tuesday to discuss procedures for obtaining a license to carry.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.