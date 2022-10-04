City proposes anti-bullying bill on Oahu

Asianna Saragosa-Torres knows firsthand the effects of bullying.
She still suffers from what she experienced from peers at Campbell High School.
"There was one instance where a girl had went on Twitter and she had told me to kill myself," she said. "Two hours later, there were 500 retweets from kids from different schools, all around the island, people that I didn't know, people that I thought were my friends."
After the cyberbullying incident, she fell into what she describes as 'extreme depression' and actually tried to take her own life.
"There wasn't much I could do so I felt very helpless," Saragosa-Torres said. "It was very devastating for my family to see that happen to me."
City leaders are taking aim at bullying on city properties, with a bill designed to discourage that from happening among youth and protect those who report it.
Bill 52 establishes policies and procedures in handling cyberbullying, physical and verbal abuse and other harmful behavior against youth participating in city programs such as Summer Fun.
"Advocating, you know, for a culture of respect and kindness," said Honolulu City Council Member Augie Tulba, who introduced the bill. "So this bill really excites me because that's a huge step of preventing bullying in our city programs, and establishing good policy to ensure safety for our youth so that they can have safe programs to grow and thrive."
Tulba says he too experienced bullying while growing up in the rough neighborhoods of Kalihi. He also saw his children -- a daughter and two openly gay sons -- face the same hardships.
Under the proposal, city employees involved in youth programs would have annual training on identifying and preventing bullying. There would also be consequences for bullying, including bans from city programs or properties.
The public has its first chance to weigh in Wednesday when the council debates the bullying bill here at Honolulu Hale.
