City preparing design documents to renovate storied Waikiki Natatorium

Will the iconic Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium ever reopen to the public? After closing down due to water quality and safety issues 43 years ago, the storied landmark now sits dilapidated with crumbling concrete and chipped paint.
The city told KITV-4 it is "in the process of preparing the design documents for the renovation of the Natatorium and is also in the process of obtaining the necessary permits."
Designated as a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the facility opened on August 24, 1927 to commemorate about 10,000 Hawai'i residents who served in the first world war, as there were no remains to repatriate.
"This one was unique because it allowed people to not only remember as a monument, but also participate. As a veteran, I know the importance of remembering," Former Navy Command Master Chief Mo Radke said.
For the past 14 years, Radke has dedicated his time pushing for the renovation of the fabled monument with non-profit Friends of the Natatorium.
For 50 years, the natatorium welcomed esteemed swimmers, and Radke described it as "the Wimbledon of swimming, the St. Andrews of swimming."
Structural Engineer Steven Baldridge took underwater photos of the structure for the city a few years back to survey damages.
"There's a lot of repair work that's needed out there, mostly on the upper decks, the piles look pretty good," Baldridge said.
"The concrete at the natatorium has actually lasted pretty long."
According to the trust, renovation is estimated to cost nearly $32 million dollars and demolition would be about $35 million.
The Kaimana Beach Coalition wants the decaying structure removed to preserve the beach and avoid any potential commercial activity that may crowd out beachgoers.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi's predecessor, former Mayor Kirk Caldwell, had plans to move forward with renovation.