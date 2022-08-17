 Skip to main content
City preparing design documents to renovate storied Waikiki Natatorium

Waikiki Natatorium

Will the iconic Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium ever reopen to the public? After closing down due to water quality and safety issues 43 years ago, the storied landmark now sits dilapidated with crumbling concrete and chipped paint. 

The city told KITV-4 it is "in the process of preparing the design documents for the renovation of the Natatorium and is also in the process of obtaining the necessary permits."

