City looks to replace vendor for Waikiki pavilion plagued by homelessness

Longtime Waikiki resident and neighborhood board member Kathryn Henski recalls feeling safe walking down Kalakaua Avenue decades ago.
Henski's sense of security while strolling along the strip, however, has faded over the years due to what many consider rampant homelessness and drug activity in the area.
"I mean I kinda feel bad for them (the homeless) because there's a lot of mental illness and stuff that goes into it and I always see a lot of drug use," surfer Will Niethammer said.
In December, city crews cleared the pavilions along the shoreline to lease them out to vendors, which Henski applauded.
However, all but one are up and running today.
Once open with tables for chess and checker players, Henski said Pavilion 4 nearest to the volleyball courts, has always been a refuge for the homeless.
The unit's gates have been busted into and Henski said it has become a homeless encampment once again that she described as a "toilet."
Henski shared her own suggestions as to what the city could do with the embattled space.
"What about placing the lifeguard jet skis in there, then there'd be an incentive to lock it up and patrol it and make sure they're safe, or what about the motorcycle vehicles that the police have," Henski said.
Surfboard rental company Pacific Island Beach Boys used to operate out of Pavilion 4 and still rents another pavilion and beach stand.
But on June 30, the owners formally notified the city it was pulling out of pavilion 4. One of the company's owners told KITV-4 they vacated the property due to the homeless issue.
"What we're going to do is do as best we can to evaluate what sort of vendor or concessionaire, or even potentially a city agency could move into that pavilion and really provide an element to that stretch of beach in Waikiki that would really be beneficial to the area," Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi's Deputy Communications Director Ian Scheuring said.
Assigning a city agency to the space could take a few months, Scheuring added, while finding a new vendor to take over the pavilion could take a bit longer.