City issues notice to homeowner over tree damaging sidewalk

A winding, hillside road in the Tantalus area of Honolulu, much of Round Top Drive is shrouded by monkey pod trees.
But in addition to providing shade, the large plants also sometimes interfere with nearby public infrastructure.
Recently, the Honolulu City Department of Planning and Permitting issued a notice of violation to a Round Top Drive resident over a monkey pod tree on his property because its roots are leading to cracks in the sidewalks and uplifting parts of the concrete.
While the unimproved sidewalk does not appear to see much foot traffic, uneven sidewalks in general sometimes lead to trips and falls.
Michael Cruise, a personal injury lawyer with Leavitt, Yamane & Soldner, explained those kinds of incidents are not uncommon in Honolulu -- and the resulting wounds can sometimes be severe.
"Falls can really cause pretty bad injuries," Cruise said. "Broken bones are pretty common, brain injury is something we also see pretty regularly."
Legally, anyone whose property interferes with public infrastructure is responsible for restoring it.
The city is also obligated to inspect sidewalks regularly for safety.
"Keeping an eye on the sidewalks, making sure they're in good shape and marking what needs to be repaired for repair or responding to calls from the public letting them know that something needs to be repaired," Cruise added.
Local arborist Brian Naley advised property owners who wish to plant monkey pods to do so as far away from their homes and any structures as possible because the trees can grow quite large.
"If you're planting it sort of near your house or a sidewalk or anything, you're going to have problems way down the road, which people don't think about when they plant them because they have no idea what they're getting into," Naley said.
The Round Top Drive property owner who received the notice will have to secure a building permit to repair the sidewalk. KITV-4 reached out to him and we are awaiting his response.