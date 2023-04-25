 Skip to main content
City drops $17 million in fines for overgrowth at Kalihi property

  • Updated
  • 0
Kalihi property fines

With of help of strangers who cleared the property, the city has now cleared millions from the violation.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Just a week ago a property in Kalihi was full of grass, trees and trash, collecting up to $5,000 in fines every day.

But with of help of strangers who cleared the property, the city has now cleared the violation.

