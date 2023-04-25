City drops $17 million in fines for overgrowth at Kalihi property

Daniel Mathias inherited the vacant property on Murphy Street, but couldn't upkeep the land after getting sick. That's when the city started fining him millions of dollars for the overgrowth -- and a kupuna advocacy group put out a call for help on social media.
"We understand that this is above us and only Akua can do these kinds of things and the aloha spirit," Spain-Suzuki said.
That aloha spirit was visible when people from around the island showed up in Kalihi.
"Some kuleana people came here to clean, some came in and shared the story," she added. "Some made phone calls, some dropped off water, some dropped off food -- and all parts of this island."
Erik Keahi was one of them.
"I'm just gonna do what you're supposed to do for a one-legged man who has cancer," he said.
When we earlier spoke with Mathias he said he was grateful and touched by all the aloha.
"It's just unbelievable," he said. "You cannot find that kind of people nowadays."
The city said it's in the process of waiving more than $17 million in fines now that the violation is corrected.
In a statement, the city said: "We would like to thank the Waianae Moku Kupuna Council and other concerned community members who came to the aid of Mr. Mathias and cleared his property of the overgrowth."
"We just hope moving forward that uncle can live one peaceful life," Spain-Suzuki said.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.