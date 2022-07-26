City council members concerned over manufacturer price gouging ahead of plastic, polystyrene foam container ban

As the city prepares to enforce the final phase of ordinance 19-30, banning plastic and polystyrene foam food containers from eateries and businesses, Honolulu city council members raised several concerns at a briefing Tuesday.
Chief among worries expressed in the council's Transportation, Sustainability, and Health committee meeting -- the availability of compliant items.
The Dept. of Environmental Services reported it has been in talks with distributors who advised there is a shortage in raw materials for compliant wares that is not dire at the moment.
Department leaders also noted manufacturers have been ordering materials in advance due to the global supply chain crisis.
"So if they're ordering material back in April and they're storing this material because we are suspending, we are granting, the shelf life of a Polylactic Acid (PLA) product is nine months. So they want to move products as well," the department's recycling program branch chief Henry Gabriel explained.
Councilmembers also questioned whether there are enough manufacturers producing plastic and foam free containers and utensils.
"We do understand that there is this transition," Gabriel added.
"Once we get over this transition, the hope is that there's manufacturers producing this type of material."
Gabriel pointed out compliant wares cost three to four times more than plastic and foam ones.
Councilmember Esther Kia'aina called on the department to seek more distributors as to include more options for competitive prices on compliant products, ensuring companies don't get gouged.
"I know that businesses don't have the time to worry about that, they're just going to look at who is locally available," Kia'aina said.
The department granted a 6-month suspension on the bill for businesses to rebound from the lingering economic impacts of the pandemic.
Since March 5, food vendors are banned from selling or providing disposable plastic service ware (straws and utensils) to customers. Businesses also may only distribute service ware (including non-plastic items) for prepared food or for a beverage to customers if they ask for it, or in a self-service area or dispenser.
City officials also redefined the plastic bag ban portion of the bill to include "plastic checkout bag," "plastic film bag," and "plastic."
Starting September 5, food vendors will be prohibited from selling or providing food in a disposable container made out of plastic or polystyrene foam.