City considering expanding restricted parking zones on Oahu

Alan and Lynette Kumalae know just how precious parking is in their crowded Kalihi Valley neighborhood.
"Parking is an important commodity here in Hawaii," Alan said.
With many multigenerational families living in the same household, "having parking after they've been working all day -- maybe sometimes more than one job to make a go -- if the family members have adequate parking then the families would remain in tact and not get fractured and move away," Lynette said.
Residents in Kalihi Valley said they want a permanent ban on outsiders parking in their neighborhoods during certain hours of the day because they said it's reduced crime and overcrowding on their streets.
Oahu's first restricted parking zone in Kalihi Valley started in 2017 as a pilot program.
"Public housing tenants were taking up all those parking spots," said Rep. John Mizuno, who represents Kalihi Valley. "Crime was really high, you had late night drinking, unlawful littering, trash dumping, criminal property damage, theft, you name it. A lot of bad things were happening."
"Just making it unsafe for people to come out and walk the neighborhood," Lynette added.
But since the program, "crime went down to almost zero," Mizuno said.
And for residents, "there's a noticeable difference in the quality of life that we experience now," Alan said.
And now the Honolulu City Council is considering making it permanent and expanding it to other areas with parking problems on the island.
"They had the opportunity over the past few years to figure out all the kinks," said Honolulu City Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam. "And now I think this program is ready to go island-wide to neighborhoods that really need it."
Including high tourist areas such as Lanikai and the North Shore.
"Anytime you can have a program that can help the community -- the neighborhood -- attain more parking, I think it's a valuable asset," Alan said.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Reporter
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.
