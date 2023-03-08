City clears homeless encampments in Waianae, but many say it's a waste of taxpayer dollars

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS UNTIL 12 AM
HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS UNTIL 6
PM HST SUNDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT UNTIL 6
AM HST THURSDAY...
.Strong and gusty winds will continue for lower elevations across
the state through midnight tonight before diminishing during the
early morning hours on Thursday.
Dangerously strong winds will affect the higher elevations on the
Big Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly long
lasting over the Big Island summits.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and
lower elevations of Maui and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 12 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
9 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and
Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Chantiley Omalley-Vierra says every few months city workers with big dump trucks come and clean out her belongings.
"They do this for nothing cause we're only going to put it right back up," she said. "All they're doing is come and clean up our rubbish I guess."
The city's sweeping this homeless encampment and many in the community say it's a waste of taxpayer dollars.
"Waste of money, waste of time," said Chantiley's mother, Georgianne Vierra.
But sweeping -- the city says is not of homeless people, but of trash.
"That's the fundamental misuse of the term because in fact it's not a homeless program. You're expecting this program, which is a clean up, to do something that it's not designed to do," said Anton Krucky, director of the Honolulu Department of Community Services. "We store property and if that person does come back to where they were, they come back to a cleaner area."
The city budgets about $850,000 a year for what it calls sanitation efforts -- that it says in almost all instances are requested by community members.
"We have a lot of people on Oahu that ask for these services -- that want things cleaned up," Krucky added. "I mean some of the cleanup is stuff that you really want cleaned up."
But for Chantiley: "It hurts. That's not nice what they doing to us. I feel that's wrong cause they wouldn't like it if we were to go to their house and do the same thing they do to us."
