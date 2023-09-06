City and County of Honolulu working toward banning shopping carts on local streets

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Shopping carts remain a necessity for countless shoppers when it comes to making purchases, but they're also part of day to day life for homeless people and others on the streets.
The City and County of Honolulu passed first reading of Bill 49 Wednesday, that would make it unlawful for any person to use, place, leave or in any other manner situate a shopping cart.
Shoppers on store premises - permitted to park by owners of the lot, would be an exception.
Speaking at Wednesday's meeting, public testifier Natalie Iwasa said, "This is clearly intended for the homeless and I'm surprised the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) isn't here."
Many carts are taken off store lots creating consistent problems for businesses. That includes Leakmaster Roofing on 1363 South Beretania in Honolulu.
"The shopping carts are collected every so often, but they just steal more - shopping carts from Times or Walmart, or Target or whatever's closeby", said LeakMaster project manager Jo-Ann Uchimura.
"They make kind of a tent, it becomes a structure, we have surveillance in the area, it's caught a lot of very bad drug dealing, drug use."
City and County crews come by periodically to kick people out, but they often come back.
Multiple area stores including Times Supermarket have a lock system on the front wheel of their carts, to help prevent theft, but several are still dragged off business properties which can cost stores money.
Bill 49, aimed to prohibit shopping carts in public places on Oahu will reportedly require at least four more approvals to be passed.
The bill calls for a penalty of $500.00 or up to 30 days in jail.