City and County of Honolulu working toward banning shopping carts on local streets

Using a shopping cart away from stores could be banned on Oahu, if a new bill before the city council goes through.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Shopping carts remain a necessity for countless shoppers when it comes to making purchases, but they're also part of day to day life for homeless people and others on the streets.

The City and County of Honolulu passed first reading of Bill 49 Wednesday, that would make it unlawful for any person to use, place, leave or in any other manner situate a shopping cart.

