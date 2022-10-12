City addresses concerns over clogged canals in Kailua

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 745 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 435 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over central and
windward Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches
per hour with the heaviest rain near Pearl City and Kaneohe.
Additional heavy showers will be possible through this
evening.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Aiea, Halawa,
Moanalua, Waikane, Pearl City, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Kaneohe,
Maunawili, Manoa, Kaneohe Marine Base, Waikele, Kaaawa,
Mililani, Waipahu and Iroquois Point.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 745 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For a little over a month, Honolulu's Department of Facility Maintenance has kept busy clearing out storm water channels in Kailua, which has been an ongoing concern among members of the area's neighborhood board.
The group's chair, longtime Kailua resident Bill Hicks, said he has seen couches, tires, as well as "debris, pollution, vegetation," in the ditches.
University of Hawaii Marine Biologist Bob Richmond argued the state "has some of the worst storm drainage control that I've seen in any jurisdiction where there are coral reefs," because many of the state's canals are covered in concrete.
"We understand it was developed for flood control, but it's flood control with a devastating affect on coastal water quality," Richmond said, adding the hardened channels allow storm water to flow faster and gather more sediment before rushing into the ocean.
So rather than scrubbing out the drains completely, Richmond argued more should be done to retain storm water and pollutants on land.
A spokesperson from Mayor Rick Blangiardi's office sent the following statement to KITV4:
"Channel and stream maintenance is essential to limit and reduce flooding and the City enforces rules as it relates to water quality. This includes enforcement on new development including erosion and sediment control practices during construction, and post-construction permanent best management practices—or green stormwater infrastructure.
The City is taking action on our own properties across the island including various green infrastructure projects such as:
gravel infiltration at Ma‘ili Beach Park;
retention basins and permeable pavers at Ala Wai Golf Course;
permeable pavement at Waianae Police Station;
grass block permeable parking stalls at Kapi‘olani Park near the Waikiki Shell;
rain gardens at Kapolei and Wahiawa Police Stations, Ala Wai Community Park, and even a new rain garden installed just this week with community partners and volunteers at the Kaimuki public parking lot;
retractable storm drain screens to keep rubbish out of the drainage system in Waikiki, Kaka‘ako, and Chinatown;