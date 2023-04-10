Cirque Du Soleil adding long-term Waikiki show starting in 2024

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announces Hawaiian themed Cirque Du Soleil show slated to start on Oahu next year
HONOLULU (KITV4)--Launching a new partnership, Outrigger officially announcing Monday the arrival of Cirque Du Soleil next year on Oahu - not just for a couple days, but a multi-year arrangement.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said, "It'll be really special for Hawaii, it'll celebrate our culture, this is as good as it gets, world class entertainment, it'll be there all the time in Waikiki."
Outrigger Hospitality Group CEO Jeff Wagoner said, "We had this vision for years, this is pre-pandemic that we actually started working on this with the Cirque Team, and then you had to pivot during the pandemic - this is important for Waikiki, we felt like it was important for the state."
The show will be at the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber. It'll have approximately 800 seats in a 20,000 square foot, newly renovated showroom.
Wagoner stated, "One of the things that's really important is celebrating the authenticity and the beauty of Hawaii, and so as they put together some of these early looks at how it's going to be put together, we're all going to be very proud, it's really going to represent what we do and what happens in our state in an authentic way that really does celebrate who we are."
President of the Residency Division of Cirque Du Soleil Eric Grilly said, "We're excited to be engaging in Hawaii and learning from the local Hawaii community, historical and cultural stories of Hawaii and Waikiki are the foundation of the work we're doing to bring these stories to life in the Cirque way."
It's a major capital investment being made by Cirque and Outrigger believed to have a positive economic impact, generated through the theatre's redevelopment and ongoing show operations.
The production is anticipated to open in late 2024 which coincides with Cirque Du Soleil's 40th anniversary.
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.