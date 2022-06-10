Chocolate on a Mission's sweet treats help the homeless

A little-known candy operation has expanded into a storefront that used to be the River of Life Mission's homeless dining hall.
With just half a dozen employees, Chocolate on a Mission makes handcrafted candy in a factory on the top floor of its historic building on Maunakea Street.
"If you're familiar with Chinatown, then you know that Maunakea's not A-list real estate for this kind of shop," said Hector Acosta, director of chocolate. "We believe the community here is hurting and we believe that we can make a difference."
Every $5 spent on chocolate helps pay for a meal for someone in need.
"If you buy this product, you're contributing to a greater mission," he said. "And I think that can be easy to kind of brush off, but when you're walking in the streets of Chinatown and you see the hurt, you see the need for this kind of help."
Longtime chocolatier Ana Sagadraca started as a River of Life volunteer and previously didn't like chocolate at all.
But after years of serving in the mission, she's grown to love her calling.
"You can see a lot of people, they have nothing," she said. "My heart is for River of Life Mission because they are well known (to) help others."
Over the next few months, the mission plans to fully stock the store in the heart of Chinatown and eventually add merchandise including shirts, hats and stickers to help the cause.
"Our kind of goal here is to continue to love on them and to offer opportunities for other people to love on them through buying chocolate," Acosta added. "It's kind of a unique avenue to be able to contribute to a worthy cause."
While ending homelessness may be a daunting task, Chocolate on a Mission's hoping to help fuel that change -- one dessert at a time.
