Chinatown's popular street festival Hallowbaloo is back this weekend, but not everyone's happy

Come tomorrow night the promoters of the Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival say these streets will be filled with thousands of people, but not all businesses are on board.
"People can get a drink anywhere. Look at Chinatown so many drunks and you want to push alcohol to the limit -- come and get wasted in Chinatown," said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, head of the Chinatown Business & Community Association. "We try so hard to clean up Chinatown."
The street festival's returning for the first time in three years on Saturday, closing down several blocks in Chinatown.
Aside from food vendors, bands and DJs, 16 establishments are being promoted -- including Smith's Union Bar, but the owner says he knows nothing about it.
"It was never brought up to me. I've never said anything about it. Never agreed to it. I don't even know who's hosting this," said Dwight Lockwood, who's run Smith's for almost a decade. "I don't know if it's a private promoter, but somebody is going to collect a lot of money for absolutely no reason."
Wrist bands for the festival range from $15 to $60 per person, which includes access to bars and beer tastings.
Hallowbaloo founder Mark Tarone says while bars like Smith's have no cover charge, others do -- and so far he's had an overwhelmingly positive response to the event.
"Downtown doesn't have the foot traffic that it used to. Inflation is keeping a lot of people at home," he said. "There's no doubt that, you know, having thousands of people right in front of these bars will be beneficial to their business."
The head of Hawaii Theatre agrees.
"We're thrilled to be a part of it because part of the challenge that we're seeing in the industry right now is that it's very difficult to get people to come out and attend events," said Gregory Dunn, president and CEO of the Hawaii Theatre Center. "So having a themed event in the neighborhood will bring patrons down to the theater and help us to recover from the two years of being closed during COVID."
