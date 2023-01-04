 Skip to main content
Chinatown Revitalization Push Granted Funding

Mayor Blangiardi announced new funding for city agencies to work together to make Chinatown safer.
Mayor announces funding for Chinatown initiative

647 thousand dollars in federal and state funding will renew efforts to address crime and homelessness in Honolulu's Chinatown. 

HONOLULU-- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says it has been two years now, since the goal was set to revitalize Chinatown as a destination to work, live and play. Still, he's not satisfied.

