Chinatown residents and businesses petitioning to revoke liquor licenses in the district

Day in and day out for the past decade, Ra Long has run a small liquor store in the heart of Chinatown.
"But now they want to say, well, we want to take your business away," he said. "So that's kind of heartbreaking."
Chinatown residents and businesses are once again petitioning the city to revoke liquor licenses here in the district because they said liquor stores are fueling addiction and crime on the streets.
"They have violent episodes and they have created a lot of safety issues for our community," said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock of the Chinatown Business & Community Association. "At Maunakea Liquor Store there've been three murders documented. There've been umpteen calls to 911."
Liquor licenses for more than half a dozen downtown stores are expiring on June 30.
"We cannot keep renewing these licenses because they're not healthy for our community," she added.
Long, the owner of Fred's Sundries Liquors, said he's caught in the middle.
"Everybody says 'liquor store' and they assume it's the worst thing in the world, but I sell more than just liquor," he said. "I mean I sell sodas, I sell snacks, I sell cigarettes -- stuff that the community needs."
Long said he follows all the rules, participates in community meetings and even closes hours earlier than other liquor stores at 6 p.m.
"What more can you ask of me? The majority of my business is not people on the streets," he said. "I can do the best I can, but I can't control where somebody decides to drink."
He believes the petition unfairly targets mom-and-pop businesses and won't actually get to the root of the problem -- homelessness.
He said other initiatives have not worked, including a sit-lie ban and the removal of the River of Life homeless feeding program.
"And now you're saying well, liquor license is the issue," Long said. "And you get rid of that, well do you get rid of homeless problems? I don't think you will cause it's a much bigger issue than just a neighborhood issue."
A representative of the Honolulu Liquor Commission declined comment because the agency has not yet received the petition.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Reporter
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.
