Chinatown merchants frustrated with ongoing crime, mental illness and homelessness

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.A north northeast swell will combine with shorter period wind
waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing shores
through Wednesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Almost every day, Sabrina Stephen said she's literally chasing out people trying to steal from her workplace at Kimi's Beads, Fashion and Gifts in the Maunakea Marketplace.
Sometimes they become violent.
"You never can let your guard down," she said. "They want to fight with you."
Between COVID-19 and the growing number of people living on the streets, she said business has plummeted.
It's a daily battle for merchants despite promises by the city to clean up crime and get more homeless into treatment programs and permanent housing.
"A whole bunch of politicians have come down here and asking how they can improve, but so far I don't see it. I just hope they do something for Chinatown because this is our inheritance," Stephen said. "Some people live here, some people ... all over the world they want to come to Chinatown to see all the exotic things they don't have in their hometown and I want them to feel safe."
Johnny Ng, assistant manager at the Maunakea Marketplace, said on any given week he calls the police at least once or twice.
One of those times was to report a man wielding a knife wildly at people on the street.
"That's the kind of dangers that we're talking about here," Ng said. "And then there's some people that just scream loudly, they won't leave. There's one particularly lady that just walks around topless -- completely topless -- and she'll just walk around and it scares customers."
City leaders said they are working with the homeless on a one-on-one basis.
And Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said there's been significantly more drug arrests in Chinatown, and efforts to connect people with social services.
"Our work in Chinatown right now has been pretty extensive," Blangiardi said. "Is it perfect? No. We inherited a real mess in that situation, but things have come a long way."
But much of the improvements won't happen overnight.
City leaders estimate it will take about six months to see a difference in the community.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.