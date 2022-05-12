 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Childrens' mental health issues on rise, per CDC data

  • 0
'Youth are in crisis': Mental health of US high school students worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC survey finds

The mental health of high school students in the United States worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When Kumi Macdonald was growing up, it was a very different world.

I remember at 9 years old having my first anxiety moment and I talked to my mother and said mom I need help and she said if you can verbalize it you'll be fine, and so I kind of struggled in silence for many many decades," she remembers.

She's now the director the the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) Hawaii chapter.  She says that experience and training came full circle, knowing what to do when her own son had a panic attack.

"He said mom I need help I need to go the ER, but I said lets the try the breathing, lets try the meditation app, lets take a cold shower because sometimes the shock of the cold shower will help you to calm down," she says.

And new CDC data shows her son's not alone.  A CDC survey found that around 1 in 3 high school students said they had poor mental health either most or all of the time.  1 in 5 reported they considered suicide within the past year.

"These are things that we as a state as a community and learning in and growing in and it's gonna take some time," Macdonald says.

She says while she doesn't believe there's a shortage of trained mental health professionals in Hawaii, there seems to a disconnect where many report not being able to find one that fits their insurance, or it can take a long time to get an appointment.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK