Childrens' mental health issues on rise, per CDC data

When Kumi Macdonald was growing up, it was a very different world.
I remember at 9 years old having my first anxiety moment and I talked to my mother and said mom I need help and she said if you can verbalize it you'll be fine, and so I kind of struggled in silence for many many decades," she remembers.
She's now the director the the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) Hawaii chapter. She says that experience and training came full circle, knowing what to do when her own son had a panic attack.
"He said mom I need help I need to go the ER, but I said lets the try the breathing, lets try the meditation app, lets take a cold shower because sometimes the shock of the cold shower will help you to calm down," she says.
And new CDC data shows her son's not alone. A CDC survey found that around 1 in 3 high school students said they had poor mental health either most or all of the time. 1 in 5 reported they considered suicide within the past year.
"These are things that we as a state as a community and learning in and growing in and it's gonna take some time," Macdonald says.
She says while she doesn't believe there's a shortage of trained mental health professionals in Hawaii, there seems to a disconnect where many report not being able to find one that fits their insurance, or it can take a long time to get an appointment.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.