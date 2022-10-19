...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas building to 8 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Childcare centers on Oahu are reopening after closing due to water main breaks
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV)-- Wednesday morning, 11 childcare development centers on Oahu are reopening following several water main breaks on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam. Now all centers here at the base are open for all current enrollees.
The navy originally planned to open just one facility today for mission essential employees, but the announcement caused confusion as military families asked who was considered an essential employee. They also asked how to contact chain of commands if they're deployed off island.
A boil water advisory is still in place for the navy, but it has been lifted for the army.
Two breaks have been fixed- the one at West Loch and the Pearl City Peninsula. Water has also been restored at Radford terrace.
Gyms are expected to open up in the next several days.