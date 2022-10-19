 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas building to 8 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Childcare centers on Oahu are reopening after closing due to water main breaks

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV)-- Wednesday morning, 11 childcare development centers on Oahu are reopening following several water main breaks on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam. Now all centers here at the base are open for all current enrollees.

The navy originally planned to open just one facility today for mission essential employees, but the announcement caused confusion as military families asked who was considered an essential employee. They also asked how to contact chain of commands if they're deployed off island.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Multimedia Journalist

Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred