Child care crisis In Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- At Na Maka K-Prep School in Waipahu, parents receive funds to help pay for their child care and pre-k education from organizations such as Patch, Open Door, Child Care Connection and Pauahi Keiki Scholars.
Parent, Seixas Tuaifaiva says, "If it wasn’t for them my daughter wouldn’t be in preschool school is very expensive, they pay 70 to 75 percent of her tuition."
"If not for that financial help, it would cost, for half a day of day care, $675 Month, but all she pays now is $110 a month." Tiani Scott a teacher at Na Maka K-Prep says
“We are on the low end, but it can get expensive it would around $11,000 we are fortunate that we are funded by different sources, Hawaii has new sources, new funding that has come out. “Chair of the House Education Committee, Justin Woodson says, "The Hawaii State Legislature did there is a child care crisis in the state that is why we passed, house bill 1362 2543, high quality provide learning over a ten year period of time."
Representative Woodson says if Congress passes the Universal Access to Pre-K Child Care, then Hawaii will be ahead of the other states because Hawaii already provides some high quality access to early child hood care and education.
Woodson says, Hawaii will be able to expand opportunities already in place.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.