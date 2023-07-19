Chief Joe Logan shares updates on how his strategic plan is going

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- On Wednesday, Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan, shared updates on his strategic plan for 2023 and beyond.
In a detailed plan, Chief Logan, outlines changes and improvements that have been implemented this year and plans that are still in the works.
One of the goals is to restore the public's trust in the administrative investigation process. HPD will analyze challenges and issues that a preventing the completion of investigations in a timely manner.
Also included in the plan is to meet with under represented community organizations and establish relationships with them.
Another goal was to establish a game room task force to track and report activity related to illegal game room operations. "Operation firestorm" campaign has closed multiple game rooms and drug houses.
The plan details how health of HPD officers is a priority. Officers will be given helpful resources to turn to for nutrition, fitness, and mental health. A wellness committee was formed to provide recommendations on how to improve employees overall health.
The chair of the Honolulu Police Commission Doug Chin, says focusing on HPD staff's physical and mental health is important.
"A lot of different trauma situations that are going on, I really appreciate that and it has increased my sensitivity to how that would be an important program to keep developing and a great recruitment tool to be able to tell young recruits and people who are coming in how there is a focus on wellness" shares Chin.