"Chefs for Hope" fundraiser event raising money for Maui

Multimedia Journalist
Chef Chai reached out to leaders in the food and beverage industry to hold the Chefs for Hope event for Maui wildfire relief.
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Chefs across Oahu are teaming up to raise money to help with the relief efforts on Maui.
You're invited to "Chefs for Hope" to enjoy ono food from talented chefs all while helping people on Maui.
The event will be on Friday, September 15th at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.
More than 30 food and beverage stations will be participating including, Miro Kaimuki, The Kahala Hotel and Resort, Roy's, Koko Head Café, La Vie Waikiki, Basalt, and much more.
The entertainment lineup included emcee Billy V, Jake Shimabukuro, Robert Cazimero, Tavana and Honolulu Jazz Quartet.
Table pricing:
Click here to purchase tickets. (Discount code, while supplies last: CFHope)
