Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas up to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Charred body found in burning banyan tree

  • Updated
  • 0
Burning banyan tree in Hilo reveals grisly discovery

Hawaii Fire responded to call of a Banyan tree on fire on historic Banyan drive.

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- -- Big Island Police are investigating after a burned body was found on Banyan Drive in Hilo.

Responders put out the fire and alerted Hawaii police of the charred body. Fire retardant was sprayed on the banyan to stop the tree from burning further.

An error occurred