Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. -- and Hawaii's diversity

HONOLULU (KITV4)-- Honolulu's Martin Luther King Day parade winded down Kalakaua Ave. after kicking off from Magic Island.
"It's not just for black people, it's for a melting pot of people, which we are," said Clay Lewis of Salt Lake. Lewis told KITV his Ohana was flying the Nigerian flag, the American flag, and the Samoan flag, representing the diversity within their own family. That's often the case here on the islands.
Members of the Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Coalition Hawaii told me it's what people come here for. "All of our vacationers needed to see that. They come all across the world, you know, just to come here, just to see the Aloha spirit which is love," Denise Thompson said.
That love and support was sent by Reverend Abraham Akaka in the form of leis which adorned the marchers in Selma, Alabama. Dr. Jeffrey Akaka says his father traveled to the mainland and saw segregation himself.
"And he couldn't drink out of the fountain. He couldn't use bathrooms because it said whites only. So he knew what this discrimination was about," Akaka said.
Akaka said his father was inspired to go to Washington D.C. and lobby for civil rights legislation, that Hawaii could help contribute to that vision and it still can today.
"I think that we lead the nation in so many of those opportunities, so many of those heartfelt intentions. And really the true dream that Dr. King had is that we would live together in harmony," Alphonso Braggs of the NAACP said.
"He remarked about how Hawaii was a shining example of how the world could be. You know, you had all these different people, all these different races, you know, living together. It's like, well, of course, why can't it be like this everywhere?" Akaka asked.
MLK Day serves as a necessary reminder of how far we have come, and still can aspire towards, Alfonso Braggs says, for future generations.
"And unless we, who understand the legacy of Dr. King, work with the next generation to preserve that legacy and that commitment, and what that example looks like, then the dream that Dr. King had will surely fade," Braggs said.