 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. -- and Hawaii's diversity

  • Updated
  • 0

On Oahu, the MLK Day parade kicked off this morning at magic island in celebration of Dr. King's vision.
Peace marchers take to Waikiki on MLK day

The parade kicked off from Magic Island to Waikiki.

HONOLULU (KITV4)-- Honolulu's Martin Luther King Day parade winded down Kalakaua Ave. after kicking off from Magic Island.

"It's not just for black people, it's for a melting pot of people, which we are," said Clay Lewis of Salt Lake. Lewis told KITV his Ohana was flying the Nigerian flag, the American flag, and the Samoan flag, representing the diversity within their own family. That's often the case here on the islands.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred