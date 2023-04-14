 Skip to main content
Castle High students protest, after teacher arrested for sexual assault released on $100 bail

  • Updated
Some Castle High School students aren't happy that a special education teacher -- arrested for sex assault -- was released after posting bail.

KANEOHE, HAWAII (KITV4) - Castle High School students said they are frustrated and disappointed that a special education teacher who was arrested for sexual assault is free after posting a $100 bail.

“My bid for prom cost me more than $100,” said a student.

