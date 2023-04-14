Castle High students protest after teacher arrested for sexual assault leaves on small bail

The students staged a peaceful protest on campus and outside of it.
Now that Sanoe Kalahiki has been arrested for sexual misconduct, some students are opening up about their experience with the teacher.
"I know the victim and she texted me and said thank you everyone for supporting her and doing this for her because she doesn’t feel safe coming back yet," said a protest organizer and student.
This anonymous student added she has known the teacher, Sanoe Kalahiki, for years and that he was a loved member in the community. She and other students said faculty members are spreading misinformation - that the allegations against the teacher are not true.
Some of their parents believe Castle High School administrators have not been supporting the students strongly enough. Both parents and students said a school is a place where they should feel safe to learn and grow.
Residents nearby said this is a sad situation for everyone in the Kaneohe neighborhood.
"It brings up a lot of questions like screening prior to an employer and employee. It could’ve been avoided perhaps," said Clifford Tachera, Kaneohe resident.
A representative for the area is planning to meet with the administrators at Castle High School this week.
“Unfortunately, this year’s Women’s Legislative Caucus bill to extend the statutes of limitations for childhood sexual abuse has stalled in the senate and I hope this incident will cause the legislature to prioritize this bill next year," said Representative Natalia Hussey-Burdick, House District 50.
Students hope the school administration will side with them in the future if another incident like this should occur.