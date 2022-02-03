Candid Video Captures Army Uncovering Unknown "Hazard"

RED HILL-- The Army Environmental Command has come under fire, after security video taken outside a Red Hill home made the rounds on social media. The video shows Army officials saying “this is bad,” labeling their discovery “high hazard.”
The Army held a virtual town hall online and addressed the controversy.
The Army says officials in charge of the flushing of the water system were referring to sprinkler irrigation lines that were not previously mapped.
"That irrigation system they didn't know about beforehand, that's what she said was bad, because she didn't know the ramifications of it at the time," Major General Joseph Ryan told the town hall.
The Army says the previously inoperative sprinkler system has since been flushed.
Jamie Williams, the military housing resident whose security cameras captured the conversation, told KITV 4 she felt the "hazard" was never sufficiently explained. She calls into question the official Army response that it was just the discovery of an irrigation line.
"No other adult gets that excited about irrigation. We know that's not the issue. So I wish the Army would address that directly and let us know what is considered low, medium and high hazard- but unfortunately that wasn't the case," Williams told KITV 4.
Red Hill homes are expected to be the first zone to complete the water line flushing process. The flushing is intended to rid the drinking water of contaminants from the Navy's fuel storage facility leaks.