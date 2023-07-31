...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Call for safety on Diamond Head Road after five people crash into utility poles
HONOLULU (KITV4) Dramatic video on social media shows hysterical passengers climbing out of a car wedged between utility poles on Diamond Head Road -- one of them lying on the ground across the street.
Five people are in the hospital after crashing into utility poles on Diamond Head Road. People in the area said drivers speed up and down the road all day long.
The single car crash caused serious injuries to young adults between the ages of 18 and 22 and closed the road for a few hours.
"The winding road down you know where the accident was -- that's where some drivers can get out of control," Saclausa said. "It's like an S-turn so it's dangerous, especially nighttime and if they've been partying or something."
Honolulu police are still investigating the collision and so far have not made any arrests.
But those who frequent Diamond Head Road said there should be more police patrols and speed bumps installed to prevent more accidents.
A police officer was looking for speeding drivers on Monday morning, pulling over at least three people while we were there.