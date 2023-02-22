Businesses on Dillingham Boulevard struggling to survive as construction ramps up to make way for rail

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Agnes Rowe and her husband invested their life savings into their small business on Dillingham Boulevard.
With all of this going on right outside her front door, the owner of this Marshallese bake shop says business has dropped in half. And she doesn't know how much longer she'll be able to survive.
"Coming here on Dillingham side is really, really terrible," said customer Herbert Langidrik. "We try to avoid that normally every single day."
When they moved to the area a year ago, the Rowes didn't realize the huge impact the construction for Oahu's rail transit system would have.
"They're frustrated with where they have to go like they got to turn that way, they got to turn that way. They got to park all the way over there," Rowe said. "We see construction's in the front and it's just like people don't want to deal with the hassle, honestly."
The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday approved a plan to reevaluate a transit mitigation fund that could provide some relief to businesses affected by the construction.
"We want to be fair, want to be equitable, knowing that going forward as we move into areas with more density if we commit to Dillingham we probably have to commit in Downtown," Andrew Kawano, director of the city's Department of Budget and Fiscal Services, told the Honolulu City Council.
The $10 billion rail project is expected to disrupt businesses in the urban core for years to come.
"You invest so much into this one thing, and then you have this -- this big thing that is standing in the way," Rowe said.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.