Businesses hoping for boom in customers ahead of the June 30 opening of Oahu's new rail system

Ichiriki

Many businesses along the rail line are hoping to benefit by seeing an increase in customers.

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Like many businesses along the rail line, Ichiriki in Aiea endured months of construction that affected the number of customers coming into the restaurant.

"The road blocks, the water main breaks sometimes when they're breaking ground, electricity problems for awhile, but it's all passed now," said Nicholas Atiburcio, general manager of Ichiriki.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

An error occurred