Businesses hoping for boom in business ahead of the June 30 opening of Oahu's new rail system

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Like many businesses along the rail line, Ichiriki in Aiea endured months of construction that affected the number of customers coming into the restaurant.
"The road blocks, the water main breaks sometimes when they're breaking ground, electricity problems for awhile, but it's all passed now," said Nicholas Atiburcio, general manager of Ichiriki.
After years of struggling during the construction of Oahu's first rail system, many businesses along the rail line are hoping for a boom come next week.
"We're anticipating a lot more people coming out with the rail, with summer, with COVID pretty much handled," he said. "So we're extending our hours on the weekend."
Businesses are hoping to finally reap the benefits of a long awaited rail line that's supposed to revitalize neighborhoods.
"They build communities around rail stations and normally it's proven that business, you know, and housing gets better," said Sadie Nakakura, owner of Baldwin's Sweet Shop. "So, hopefully."
Baldwin's Sweet Shop is already preparing to make more of its popular treats.
"We're expecting more foot traffic and more customers so we're planning on getting a new freezer so we can keep up with the ice and the shave ice demand," said Nakakura's nephew Tyler Marquina, who helps run the store.
Ichiriki operators plan to drum up rail-related business on social media, by handing out flyers and through word-of-mouth.
"We're gonna go on the rail, ride it, like see how it is and then talk to our guests about it too and just see how many people come and visit us because of the rail," Atiburcio said. "We're so close. I mean, literally we're looking at it right now and it's so close."
And that excitement is translating to offering more menu items, including new drinks and to-go items.
"And then if you're waiting out the traffic or waiting for the rail, you just come in for a drink, you know, that kind of stuff," he added. "And hopefully pretty soon you'll be able to get all the way downtown too and go to each Ichiriki."