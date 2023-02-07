 Skip to main content
Zoom will lay off 1,300 employees and CEO is taking a massive pay cut

Zoom will lay off approximately 15% of its staff. Pictured is the Zoom Video Communications headquarters on May 23, 2022 in San Jose, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Zoom on Tuesday said it will lay off about 1,300 employees, or approximately 15% of its staff, becoming the latest tech company to announce significant job cuts as a pandemic-fueled surge in demand for digital services wanes.

In a memo to employees, Zoom's CEO Eric Yuan said the layoffs would impact every part of the organization. Yuan also said he and other executives would take a significant pay cut, after acknowledging he made "mistakes" in how quickly the company grew during the pandemic.

