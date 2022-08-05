Zippy's is launching a new rewards program and is giving away free Zip Pacs

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Zippy's is launching a new rewards program on Monday, August 8, and you'll be able to earn Zipcoins that you can redeem for free food.
As an incentive for signing up and to thank its customers, Zippy's is giving away free Zip Pacs.
All you have to do is download the new Zippy's app starting on August 8, sign up for the free Zipster Rewards program, and make your first purchase. The free Zip Pac will be credited to your account within 24 hours.
If you already have the Zippy's app, you'll have to delete it and download the new app starting on Monday.
Other rewards include: a free chili and rice on your birthday, free Korean fried chicken plates, and free Apple Napples.
And a reminder -- if you're a Zippy's Senior Club member, that program ends on Sunday night.
Zippy's is offering current Senior Club members a $100 food credit to load into their new Zipster Rewards account. For those who choose not to join the Zipster Rewards program, Zippy's will offer a $20 refund on their membership dues.
More information about the Zipster Rewards program and the ending of the Zippy's Senior Club, click here.
