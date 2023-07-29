You could win free sandwiches for life if you change your name to ‘Subway’

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING HIGH TIDE THIS WEEK...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM HST THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure for
all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around the daily peak tides through
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and be aware of overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Fast food chain, Subway announced that one lucky customer who legally changes their first name to “Subway” will be rewarded with free “Deli Hero” subs for life.
(CNN) — If you love sandwiches and aren’t all that keen on your name, Subway has an offer for you.
This week, the fast food chain announced that one lucky customer who legally changes their first name to “Subway” will be rewarded with free “Deli Hero” subs for life.
The contest will be open online from August 1 to August 4 at SubwayNameChange.com, and any adult in the US can enter. The winning contestant just needs to agree to the name change if randomly selected. The company said it will reimburse the winner for legal and processing costs connected with the name change.
As the sandwich chain terms it, Subway is putting out a call for “superfans.”
“In 2022, one superfan camped out for two days to get a footlong tattoo of the Subway Series logo in exchange for free Subway for life,” Subway said in announcing the contest.
Earlier this month, Subway debuted a new sandwich featuring cold cuts that are sliced on-site at restaurants rather than pre-portioned.
To introduce its “Deli Hero” collection, the chain implemented an overhaul that took more than two years to complete, according to Subway, which called it “one of the most complex changes the brand has ever made.” It invested more than $80 million in deli meat slicers and installed them in over 20,000 restaurants.
Since debuting the new sandwich, Subway says it has sold more than two million Deli Heroes.
The contest winner must undergo a background check and must provide the company with proof of the name change within four months of accepting the prize, which will be awarded in the form of $50,000 in Subway gift cards.