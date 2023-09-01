 Skip to main content
X, formerly known as Twitter, may collect your biometric data and job history

X, formerly known as Twitter, said this week it may collect biometric and employment information from its users.

 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, said this week it may collect biometric and employment information from its users — expanding the range of personal information that account-holders may be exposing to the site.

The disclosures came in an update to the company’s privacy policy, which added two sections related to the new data collection practice.

