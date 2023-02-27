 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY FOR MOST
ISLANDS...

.A strong high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands
will continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds. Wind
speeds will exceed advisory threshold across many parts of the
state at least through Wednesday.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Maui and Oahu.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

World's best beaches for 2023, according to Tripadvisor

Stretching out on the world's best beach won't come easy. Baía do Sancho is accessible only by boat or via ladders descending down steep cliffs to the golden sand below.

The beach is in Fernando de Noronha, an archipelago some 220 miles (354 kilometers) off the coast of mainland Brazil, part of the country's Pernambuco state. Visitors to the islands arrive by plane or boat.

