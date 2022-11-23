Workers at the world's largest iPhone factory in China clash with police, videos show

...WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR KAUAI NIIHAU AND OAHU...
.Strong and gusty northeast winds will accompany a cold front
that is forecast to sweep down the western end of the island
chain tonight. These strong and gusty winds will likely spread
eastward across the rest of the state on Thanksgiving Day. The
greatest threat for very strong wind gusts will be the typical
locations like mountain ridges and leeward zones that are prone
to local accelerations and downsloping. In addition, exposed
north through east facing slopes and beaches may have brief
periods of strong wind gusts, especially immediately following
the frontal passage.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult
to drive, especially for drivers in high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND A SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL POSSIBLE
FROM TONIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING AFFECTING ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
A cold front is forecast to sweep down the island chain from
tonight through Thanksgiving Day, bringing a period of showers to
all islands. More significantly, strong northeast winds will
develop after the front passes, resulting in a period of very
windy conditions for all islands. Forecast confidence is high that
most areas around the state will be impacted by these strong and
gusty northeast winds.
Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree
branches, blow away tents and awnings, and make it difficult to
drive, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Also be
prepared for power outages. Please consider moving any planned
outdoor Thanksgiving events indoors, and postpone hanging outdoor
holiday decorations as they may become damaged or airborne with
these strong winds.
Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the
area will generate a large north swell that will build Wednesday
night, with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with
extreme high tides on Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners,
beachgoers and boaters should prepare for the potential for high
surf and significant wave run-up along exposed north facing
shores.
This statement will be updated by 5 PM HST Wednesday, November
23rd, or sooner if necessary.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up
to 40 kt and seas building to 11 to 16 feet expected.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Workers at the world's largest iPhone factory in China clash with police on Wednesday. Pictured is Foxconn headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan, on July 15, 2021.
Workers at China's largest iPhone assembly factory were seen confronting police, some in riot gear, on Wednesday, according to videos shared over social media.
The videos show hundreds of workers facing off with law enforcement officers, many in white hazmat suits, on the Foxconn campus in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou. In the footage, now blocked, some of the protesters could be heard complaining about their pay and sanitary conditions.
The scenes come days after Chinese state media reported that more than 100,000 people had signed up to fill positions advertised as part of a massive recruitment drive held for Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant.
Apple has been facing significant supply chain constraints at the assembly facility and expects iPhone 14 shipments to be hit just as the key holiday shopping season begins. CNN has contacted the company for comment on the situation at the plant.
A Covid outbreak last month had forced the site to lock down, leading some anxious factory workers to reportedly flee.
Videos of many people leaving Zhengzhou on foot had gone viral on Chinese social media earlier in November, forcing Foxconn to step up measures to get its staff back. To try to limit the fallout, the company said it had quadrupled daily bonuses for workers at the plant this month.
On Wednesday, workers were heard in the video saying that Foxconn failed to honor their promise of an attractive bonus and pay package after they arrived to work at the plant. Numerous complaints have also been posted anonymously on social media platforms — accusing Foxconn of having changed the salary packages previously advertised.
In a statement in English, Foxconn said Wednesday that "the allowance has always been fulfilled based on contractual obligation" after some new hires at the Foxconn campus in Zhengzhou appealed to the company regarding the work allowance on Tuesday.
Workers were also heard in the videos complaining about insufficient anti-Covid measures, saying workers who tested positive were not being separated from the rest of the workforce.
Foxconn said in the English statement that speculation online about employees who are Covid positive living in the dormitories of the Foxconn campus in Zhengzhou is "patently untrue."
"Before new hires move in, the dormitory environment undergoes standard procedures for disinfection, and it is only after the premise passes government check, that the new employees are allowed to move in," Foxconn said.
Searches for the term "Foxconn" on Chinese social media now yield few results, an indication of heavy censorship.
"Regarding violent behaviors, the company will continue to communicate with employees and the government to prevent similar incidents from happening again," Foxconn said in a statement in Chinese.
A vital hub
The Zhengzhou facility is the world's largest iPhone assembly site. It typically accounts for approximately 50% to 60% of Foxconn's global iPhone assembly capacity, according to Mirko Woitzik, global director of intelligence solutions at Everstream, a provider of supply chain risk analytics.
Apple warned earlier this month of the disruption to its supply chain, saying that customers will feel an impact.
"We now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated," the tech giant said in a statement. "Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products."
As of last week, the wait time for those models had reached 34 days in the United States, according to a report from UBS.
Public frustration has been mounting under China's unrelenting zero-Covid policy, which continues to involve strict lockdowns and travel restrictions nearly three years into the pandemic.
Last week, that sentiment was on display as social media footage showed residents under lockdown in Guangzhou tearing down barriers meant to confine them to their homes and taking to the streets in defiance of strictly enforced local orders.
— Michelle Toh, Simone McCarthy, Wayne Chang, Juliana Liu, and Kathleen Magramo contributed to this report.