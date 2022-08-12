Woman has crates stolen with frame from her home

HAWAII (KITVB)- Metal theft is a big problem some O'ahu and Maui homeowners are experiencing. One woman says her entire quonset home frame was stolen this week. She says the total weight of what's stolen is nearly 8,000 lbs. The theft is also weighing heavy on her mind as she's searching for answers and leads while she contemplates the future of her new home.
"I didn't think anybody could take anything that big that fast," said Nina Cherry. She is missing the more than 1.5 ton frame of her quonset home and a quonset garage. She ordered the metalwork from a company in Canada. But when it arrived there was a problem. She didn't have the right forklift to get the metal crates with the frame onto her private property along Lower Kula Road on Maui.
"I just said to put it on the side of the road across the street across from where they're supposed to go. Then I would get the right forklift, the piggyback forklift that goes down dirt roads," said Cherry.
That was monday morning at 9 AM, by Tuesday at sunset the frames were gone. A friend called saying the spot is now empty. "This is my future home, and in one fell swoop it's gone. Afterwards I could see so many things I should have done, but I didn't do them because I didn't know to do them," said Cherry.
"The criminals are definitely going to put in a lot of effort. They're going to utilize heavy equipment, forklifts, and maybe even a flatbed truck. If the place isn't well travelled, they basically have all the time in the world to steal," said Honolulu Crimestoppers PIO Sgt. Chris Kim.
Honolulu Crimestoppers says they've seen this type of big metal theft in their area as well. Picking an isolated location for storage is not necessarily a good idea.
"If you are building something make sure it's secured in some way. Maybe set up surveillance cameras. Maybe consider hiring a guard. But in some way, some how, you need to secure your property. If you are able to rent chain link fences or keep the area enclosed," said Sgt. Kim.
The 2 crates stolen from Cherry's home have metal siding on them. Each crate is 10 feet in length by 2 feet wide, and 4 feet tall. The metal arches inside have a white reflective paint on them. She's asking people to call the police if they've seen it, her future home depends on it. "This is a crisis for me. This is like my future home," said Cherry.
Law enforcement reminds people if they store metal to take pictures of items. If you saw anything or know anything about the quonset theft, please contact the Maui Police Department.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.