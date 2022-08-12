 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman has crates stolen with frame from her home

  • 0
Stolen metal crates

Stolen metal crates

HAWAII (KITVB)- Metal theft is a big problem some O'ahu and Maui homeowners are experiencing. One woman says her entire quonset home frame was stolen this week. She says the total weight of what's stolen is nearly 8,000 lbs. The theft is also weighing heavy on her mind as she's searching for answers and leads while she contemplates the future of her new home.

"I didn't think anybody could take anything that big that fast," said Nina Cherry. She is missing the more than 1.5 ton frame of her quonset home and a quonset garage. She ordered the metalwork from a company in Canada. But when it arrived there was a problem. She didn't have the right forklift to get the metal crates with the frame onto her private property along Lower Kula Road on Maui.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK